Publish Your Legal Noticein the Santa Cruz Record We know that every penny of your hard-earned money is important to you, that’s why we will publish your FBN Statement and file your Proof with the County Clerk for only $52.00. Click on the Publish button to submit your FBN Statement or Notice. Enter your name, email address, and upload your document for publication, then click on Submit and enter your payment information. We will publish your notice as required by law and email you a confirmation. It’s easy! PUBLISH MY NOTICE We offer business resources for the Santa Cruz lifestyle, connecting business owners with tools for success. View the Latest Santa Cruz Record July 28, 2020 July 28, 2020 July 21, 2020 July 14, 2020 July 7, 2020 June 30, 2020 Visit us in our new location in the Cruzio Building877 Cedar St. Santa Cruz Please enter your name. Please enter a valid email address. Subscribe! Something went wrong. Please check your entries and try again. Subscribe to our Newsletter Get The Santa Cruz Record delivered by mail? SIGN UP The Tri-County Report includes recently recorded Grant Deeds;Trustee Sales; and Trustee Deeds.Learn more ...